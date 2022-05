GALION — Galion teacher Sean MaGuire said in just another 14 years daughter Maya, 4, will get her own flower at high school graduation. Galion High School’s Class of 2022 Commencement was held Sunday, May 22, 2022, in the high school gymnasium.

Galion teacher Sean MaGuire said in just another 14 years daughter Maya, 4, will get her own flower at high school graduation. Galion High School’s Class of 2022 Commencement was held Sunday, May 22, 2022, in the high school gymnasium. Photo by Don Tudor.