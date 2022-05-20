One vehicle fatal crash in Knox County

MOUNT VERNON – The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at approximately 5:24 PM, on State Route 3 near Township Road 267.

Jacob D. Donalon, age 30, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, was operating a 2001 Mitsubishi Eclipse southwest on State Route 3. Donalon drove off the right side of the road, back onto the roadway, across the centerline and off the left side of the roadway. Donalon then struck an embankment, a tree and overturned.

Donalon was pronounced deceased at the scene. Donalon was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. Alcohol and drugs of abuse are unknown factors in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Mount Vernon Fire/EMS, Monroe Township Fire/EMS and the Knox County Coroner’s Office.

The traffic crash remains under investigation by the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.