Missing, endangered runaway found

GALION – The juvenile reported missing from Galion on May 15 has been located.

Emma Moore, 15, was located at a residence in Fostoria. She is being taken to a nearby hospital for a medical evaluation.

A sixteen-year-old female, who had also been reported missing from Seneca County, was also located at the same address. Her case is being handled by the Fostoria Police Department and Seneca County Sheriff’s Office.

Shannon Pullom, the 33-year-old male who the juveniles were reported to be with, was previously taken into custody on unrelated charges, and the vehicle that was associated with the male has also been located and is being held pending further investigation.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information related to this investigation should contact Lieutenant Detective Ryan Strange; Galion PD, at 419-468-2245, or The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

The success of these teenagers being safely located was the result of a collaborative effort among numerous local and federal agencies. Galion Police Department was assisted with this investigation by the following law enforcement agencies: Bowling Green Police Department, Dublin Police Department, Fostoria Police Department, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Seneca County Sherriff’s Office, Ohio State Patrol Intel Hub, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Criminal Identification & Investigation. The Galion Police Department also wishes to express its gratitude to The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for their assistance, as well as the news media and all of the citizens who provided any information.