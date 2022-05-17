Galion Police Department supports Light Ohio Blue campaign

GALION – The Galion Police Department is supporting the Light Ohio Blue campaign for statewide law enforcement personnel who have died in the line of duty and for their surviving family members, as well as to show support for current law enforcement personnel.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation which designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week. The Light Ohio Blue campaign coincides with activities associated to Police Week. This year’s dates are May 15-21.

Tragically since last year’s campaign, Ohio has lost nine law enforcement officers in the line of duty.

Tuesday Light Ohio Blue hosted the annual Crusier Caravan, which started from the Columbus State Deleware Campusand continued to locations across central Ohio.

The Galion Police Department has not lost any officers in the line of duty, but Chief Marc Rodriguez and his officers respect and honor the losses in other departments.

“I think it’s important that we support the families and other law enforcement agencies who have. That’s why I decided to enlist our department to become one of the many law enforcement agencies that participate in the Light Ohio Blue event, Chief Rodriguez stated.

“I think it’s the least we can do to remember the sacrifices that those officers made while serving and protecting their communities, and it’s a way that we can show our continued support for the officers’ families.”

Every day, Ohio law enforcement officers protect our communities. In the last two years, these officers have performed their duties through unprecedented times during a global pandemic. Support shown through the Light Ohio Blue campaign helps families honor the memories of those who made the ultimate sacrifice and encourages law enforcement personnel currently serving.

Businesses and residents in Galion and Crawford County are encouraged to show their support for law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty and those currently serving, both sworn and civilian staff.

Light Ohio Blue continues through Saturday. Showing support can include:

• Placing a blue bulb on your exterior porch light;

• Lighting up your entire home or business with blue flood lights;

• Placing blue ribbons on your mailbox, nearby columns or posts;

• Tell your friends, family and neighbors what you are doing, and post a picture to social media using #LightOhioBlue2022

For more information visit http://lightohioblue.org/ or follow the campaign at https://www.facebook.com/LightOhioBlue/.