ARREST REPORT FOR 5/9/2022 – 5/15/2022

May 9: 70 year old Bucyrus man arrested in Galion

May 11: 42 year old Mount Gilead man arrested for OVI, failure to yield right half of road

May 12: 30 year old Galion man

May 13: 55 year old Galion man arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, intoxicating creating risk of harm

May 13: 36 year old Galion woman arrested on charge of violating protection order or consent agreement

May 14: 27 year old Galion woman arrested in Galion

POLICE BLOTTER

May 12

A mailbox was reportedly on fire on Portland Way North. It was a mulch fire and already extinguished when police arrived.

There was a non-injury accident on Harding Way West, beside Speedway. One driver was cited.

A person reported parts from their lawnmower missing on Harding Way East.

Officers responded to Galion High School for student threatening self-harm. Student was transported to Galion ER.

Ashland department requested officers locate a woman regarding a hit/skip on May 5. Officers did not find woman at residence and left a note.

Vehicle stopped for no tail lights at Circle K/Marathon. Positive identification made by K9.

In a separate incident at Circle K/Marathon, another K9 assist. Driver on traffic stop denied consent [to search vehicle] after positive indication.

Man arrested in Galion at residence of wife who has a no-contact order against him.

May 13

