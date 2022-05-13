WGU Ohio offers Military Appreciation Scholarships

COLUMBUS – In recognition of National Military Appreciation Month this May, Western Governors University Ohio (WGU Ohio) is offering scholarships to service members and military veterans, as well as their spouses.

“As we show our gratitude this month to all those who serve or have served in our military services, we must never lose sight of the challenges many of these heroes may face when they re-enter civilian life,” said WGU Ohio Chancellor Dr. K.L. Allen, who is an Army National Guard veteran himself.

“For any Ohioan – including veterans – seeking the educational credentials they need to compete for in-demand jobs, WGU can be the perfect resource. And for employers seeking motivated, tested workers with credentialed skills, WGU Ohio graduates can be just what they’re looking for,” Allen said.

WGU has long been named one of the “Top Military-Friendly Colleges and Universities” by Military Advanced Education and Transition Magazine and has demonstrated a strong commitment to helping servicemen and women apply their knowledge and life experiences toward a high-quality, accredited degree that can open career opportunities in fields like business, healthcare, K–12 education and information technology.

WGU Ohio’s Military Appreciation Scholarship, valued up to $2,500 – is available to new students and can be applied to any of WGU’s more than 60 career-focused degree programs.

Designed to meet the needs of adult learners, WGU’s competency-based education allows students to take advantage of their knowledge and experience to move quickly through material they already know so they can focus on what they still need to learn. Students complete their programs by studying on schedules that fit their lives, advancing as soon as they demonstrate that they have mastered subject matter.