Community gardening is Sow Beautiful

GALION — Sow Beautiful Community Garden on Harding Way West at S. Jefferson St, is gearing up for the 2022 planting season. The garden, which aims to provide “a safe and clean space for anyone in the city of Galion to cultivate plant life,” is being developed and maintained in partnership with Galion Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Last year, organizers Renee Lillard, Zach Morrow, and Nancy Bittner were able to get donations for materials and, along with a group of volunteers, build several raised-bed plots. “We’ve put a lot of heart into this little project and we hope to see it grow into something that our whole community will benefit from,” shares Morrow.

Lillard adds, “Our goal is to give our community the opportunity to plant a garden, to have fresh vegetables [and] to give children a chance to learn how to grow a garden with our help.”

“We are excited to make a place available for people to plant a garden so they can have fresh food for their families to enjoy,” agrees Bittner.

At this point, only a few planting boxes are available, so space is limited; anyone interested in reserving a grow space should act quickly. To reserve a spot, call the church at 419-468-9191 and leave a message that includes a name and callback number, and someone will call back to confirm.

Garden organizers are seeking sponsors within the local business community to assist in their goals of: 1) adding four to five new raised beds to the existing raised beds that were built last year, and 2) installing running water for garden irrigation.

Sponsorship Levels

$100 Community Sponsor: business name on our sponsor sign

$250 Community Grower: business name on sponsor sign, business sign on an 18” raised-bed fixture

$500 Community Gardener: business name on sponsor sign, business sign on a 36” raised-bed fixture

$1000 Community Cultivator: business name on sponsor sign, business sign free-standing beside the three-tier showcase fixture at the front of the garden

Call or text Lillard at 419-631-4151, or Morrow at 740-225-8325 with general questions. For questions regarding tax exemption or to reserve a garden plot, call the church at 419-468-9191.

In 2021, volunteers built four square raised-bed planters and a large, three-tier display planter for the community garden. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/05/web1_20220511_114340-1-.jpg In 2021, volunteers built four square raised-bed planters and a large, three-tier display planter for the community garden. Missy Robison | Aim Media Midwest Renee Lillard and Zach Morrow discuss this year’s community gardening goals of installing water service and increasing the number of raised-bed planters at the Sow Beautiful Garden on Harding Way West & Jefferson St. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/05/picture_compress.png Renee Lillard and Zach Morrow discuss this year’s community gardening goals of installing water service and increasing the number of raised-bed planters at the Sow Beautiful Garden on Harding Way West & Jefferson St. Missy Robison | Aim Media Midwest