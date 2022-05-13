Galion Police adopt a new decal design

GALION — Galion Police Department’s K9 cruiser features a newly-designed decal soon to be displayed on more of the department’s fleet.

“We’re excited to be transitioning to the new graphics,” Chief Marc Rodriguez said,”This new design was decided on by a consensus of my officers. In talking with my officers, we identified a desire to rebrand our department, and we felt that updating the look of our patrol vehicles to a more modern design was an important component of our collective ideas as to what that would look like.”

As police chief, Rodriguez said he was pleased to afford officers an opportunity to have a say in the design concept and they felt that the overall design allowed for a higher level of visibility of police presence within the community. There was also a collaborative thought to incorporate the orange stripe at the top of the design, just below the windows, which was a nod from the department for continued support to the local school district.

Basco poses beside the rear tire of Galion's K9 cruiser. His handler is Officer Andrew Rehm. The cost of the K-9 can average between $5,000-$10,000 (or more) and the cost to train the handler and K-9 is anywhere from $12,000-$15,000.