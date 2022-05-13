GALION POLICE REPORTS

May 10
A male was given a warning for speeding, this incident happened on North Market Street.
A non-injury accident was reported on Church Street.
There was a report made of a theft made at Wendy’s. A person reported something stolen from their car.
Police received a report of a hit/skip on Sherman Street.
A party was given warnings for open container, this incident happened on Galion Arms Court.
May 11
A domestic dispute was reported on Galion Arms Court.
There was a report of a stolen car on Pierce Street.
May 12
A mailbox was reportedly on fire on Portland Way North.
There was a non-injury accident on Harding Way West, beside Speedway. One driver was cited.
A person reported parts from their lawnmower missing on Harding Way East.