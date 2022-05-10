Galion-Crestline Chamber recognizes award recipients

CRESTLINE — The 2022 Annual Galion-Crestline Chamber Meeting & Awards Dinner was held Tuesday, May 3 at the Hub at Village Square in Crestline.

The meeting and awards event was transitioned from a morning meeting to the evening event to allow business representatives to mingle and network — an opportunity not allowed during the pandemic.

As Executive Director Miranda Jones explained in the chamber newsletter, “We really have not had a chance to socialize, network and mingle with our peers or fellow businessmen and businesswomen. Another reason we changed the time of the event this year is to fully recognize our award recipients. We are so fortunate to have resilient businesses, organizations, and individuals right here in Crawford County and we should celebrate them.”

Awards presentation followed the annual meeting. The following awards were presented: Crestline Mayor’s Award: Zara Construction, Galion Mayor’s Award: Buehler’s Fresh Foods, President’s Award: Louis Kurtzman, Executive Committee Award: Carl Watt, Chamber Chair Award: Dostal & Kirk, Chamber Volunteer Award: Pastor Ash Welch, Chamber Service Award: Gary Frankhouse, Organization of the Year: Galion Center YMCA Daycare, Service Business of the Year: Avita Health System, Retail Business of the Year: Three Bean Coffee House, Business of the Year: The Hub at Village Square, Young Professional of the Year: Kara Ault, Professional of the Year: Mike Kirk.

Galion City Council member Kara Ault receives the Young Professional of the Year Award from Chamber Executive Director Miranda Jones. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/05/web1_thumbnail_20220503_193124-1.jpg Galion City Council member Kara Ault receives the Young Professional of the Year Award from Chamber Executive Director Miranda Jones. Missy Robinson | Aim Media Midwest Galion Mayor Tom O’Leary, right, looks on as George Wisener of Beuhler’s Fresh Foods applauds the Buehler’s staff. O’Leary honored Galion’s new grocery store with the Mayor’s Award. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/05/web1_thumbnail_20220503_190334-1-1-1.jpg Galion Mayor Tom O’Leary, right, looks on as George Wisener of Beuhler’s Fresh Foods applauds the Buehler’s staff. O’Leary honored Galion’s new grocery store with the Mayor’s Award. Missy Robinson | Aim Media Midwest Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce 2022 Awards recipients pose for a group photo after the ceremony on Tuesday, May 3 at The Hub in Crestline. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/05/web1_thumbnail_20220503_194026-1.jpg Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce 2022 Awards recipients pose for a group photo after the ceremony on Tuesday, May 3 at The Hub in Crestline. Missy Robinson | Aim Media Midwest