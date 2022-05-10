Planet 14 revolves around fun for youth and adults

GALION — Situated within a 19th century building in the heart of downtown Galion is a place providing fun for all ages.

Opening in October 2017, Planet 14 is a restaurant, sports bar and full arcade — with vintage and new-age games — along with pool tables, pinball, pop-a-shot, darts, free wifi, and live sports on TV.

Named after the undiscovered planet and family-owned, Planet 14 is open four days per week and also offer birthday and graduation parties, Ladies Night on Thursdays, karaoke for several hours on Fridays, and even live bands on Saturday nights, when they stay open for adult hours until 2 a.m.

General Manager Stacy Young and her husband, Eric, own and operate Planet 14 after most recently running a video store in Mansfield.

The same day the couple signed the lease for the building, the Youngs found out Stacy was pregnant with their fifth child.

“He was born Super Bowl Sunday, and we had to leave our first Super Bowl party to have the baby,” she recalled.

Stacy is from Crawford County, while Eric hails from Florida.

“We settled down here, and when the building became available, my husband fell in love and said it is perfect,” she said. “It’s three floors of history.”

The couple used to have so-called regular jobs, and do fun things on the side, like trading and selling video games; now they’re part of the competitive restaurant industry full time.

But just over two years into their proprietorship, COVID-19 hit and shut Planet 14 down for about six months and even longer for the arcade portion.

However, they persevered, now have seven total employees, and hint that many new changes and exciting events are planned in the future.

“We do specialize in family entertainment, and love working with kids, while also making it a safe place for all ages,” Stacy explained.

For more information, call Planet 14 at 419-462-7529 or visit their frequently-updated Facebook page.

The unassuming brick exterior of Planet 14 houses a restaurant, sports bar and full arcade and pool tables, pinball, free wifi, and live sports on TV. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/05/web1_thumbnail_image1.jpg The unassuming brick exterior of Planet 14 houses a restaurant, sports bar and full arcade and pool tables, pinball, free wifi, and live sports on TV. General Manager Stacy Young and her husband, Eric, own and operate Planet 14. Young says her husband fell in love with the historic building.said. “It’s three floors of history.” https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/05/web1_image2.jpeg General Manager Stacy Young and her husband, Eric, own and operate Planet 14. Young says her husband fell in love with the historic building.said. “It’s three floors of history.”