May 6

A male was cited for driving with a suspended license on North Market Street.

A male was arrested after a domestic dispute on East Church Street.

May 7

Officers arrested a male for disorderly conduct while intoxicated on Grant Street.

A person was cited for failure to control on Portland Way South.

May 8

A suspicious person was reported on Heise Park Lane, the area was searched.

A vehicle lockout was completed on Harding Way West.

May 9

Information was gathered for a potential domestic on Hensley Avenue.

A male was arrested for a felony warrant on Harding Way East.

Officers spoke to a party about leaving dog in car when weather is warm, on Hosford Road.

A foster kid was reported as a runaway, but returned home, on South Market Street.

A citation was issued to a male for expired plates on Liberty Street. The call came in as a reckless driver.