May 6
A male was cited for driving with a suspended license on North Market Street.
A male was arrested after a domestic dispute on East Church Street.
May 7
Officers arrested a male for disorderly conduct while intoxicated on Grant Street.
A person was cited for failure to control on Portland Way South.
May 8
A suspicious person was reported on Heise Park Lane, the area was searched.
A vehicle lockout was completed on Harding Way West.
May 9
Information was gathered for a potential domestic on Hensley Avenue.
A male was arrested for a felony warrant on Harding Way East.
Officers spoke to a party about leaving dog in car when weather is warm, on Hosford Road.
A foster kid was reported as a runaway, but returned home, on South Market Street.
A citation was issued to a male for expired plates on Liberty Street. The call came in as a reckless driver.