COLLEGE BRIEF

UF students participate in 2022 Symposium for Scholarship and Creativity

FINDLAY — Students at the University of Findlay recently participated in the annual Symposium for Scholarship and Creativity. Undergraduate and graduate students were given the opportunity to share their research, creativity, and professional learning experiences with the University and community, with many students receiving honors at the same time.

Local students include:

Sophie Beeler, of Centerburg, presented “Confirming Geometric Cue Use in Whip Spiders: A Follow-Up Study.”

James Burcham, of Mount Vernon, presented “Comparing Side Effects and Adverse Reactions of Covid-19 Vaccines.”

Jared Dixon, of Galion, was named a Choose Ohio First Scholar – Computer Science, an Outstanding Senior Majoring in Computer Science and presented “Inspiring Tomorrow’s Coders.”

Alyssa Pearce, of Galion, received the Pharmacy Practice Research Award and presented “Trends in Vitamin and Supplement Use During the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

Danielle Schieber, of Galion, presented “Trends in Vitamin and Supplement Use During the COVID-19 Pandemic.”

Celeste Smith, of Mount Vernon, was named as a Mu Lota Chapter of Lambda Nu Inductee.

