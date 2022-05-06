Calendar items are maintained by community input. If you would like to post a meeting to the community calendar, please email the information, including where you meet, to [email protected]

Mt. Zion Garage Sale May 6 & 7

Mt Zion United Methodist Church, Bucyrus, will hold their annual Garage Sale- all proceeds go to support Missions Projects Friday, May 6, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, May 7 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 1345 South Sandusky Ave., Bucyrus.

Crestline Public Library Ladies Night May 10

The Crestline Public Library is hosting Ladies Night May 10, 6pm. The library will show a classic movie starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey and provide snacks. This movie is rated PG-13.Sign up is required by calling 419-683-3909.

Galion Board of Health meets May 10

The board of health will meet at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10 at the Health Department office, 113 Harding Way East, Galion.

City Council meets May 10

Galion City Council will conduct its regular meeting at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

Crestline Farmers Market May 10

The 2022 Crestline Farmers Market begins May 3, 3-6 p.m., 202 N.Thoman St. and continues every Tuesday from May through October. Interested vendors should contact Market Director Becky McKean 419-545-1090 for more information.

Council Parks Committee meets May 11

Galion council Parks committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday in council chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East.

Streets, Alleys, Trees Committee meets May 12

Galion council Streets, Alleys, Trees, & Bridges committee meets at 7 p.m. in council chambers at the Municipal Building.

Community Clean up May 14

Are you or your organization looking for a community service project? Join Crawford SWCD at one of our four locations on Saturday, May 14 from 10-11 a.m. to clean up trash in the following locations:Bucyrus: Aumiller Park or the Crawford County Fairgrounds, Galion: Galion Bike Path, New Washington: City Park. Call Crawford SWCD at 419-562-8280 Ext #3 or email Diane at [email protected] to sign up.

Crestline Farmers Market begins May 17

Economic Dev. & Airport Comm. meets May 17

City Council Economic Dev. & Airport Committee meets at 7 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East.

Finance Committee meets May 18

City Council Finance Committee meets at 7 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East.

Crawford Board of DD meets May 19

The Crawford County Board of DD will hold their regular board meeting at 7:00 p.m. in the board room at 1630 E. Southern Avenue, Bucyrus.

Police, Fire, Health Committee Meets May 19

Galion City Council Police, Fire, Health Committee meets at 7 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East.

Food Pantry open May 21

The Food Pantry at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 746 Cherry St., Galion, will be open Saturday, May 21, from 9 to 11 a.m.

Please bring a Photo ID and Proof of Residency when you come

City Council meets May 24

Crestline Farmers Market begins May 24

Memorial Day May 30

Government Offices Closed, Crawford County Council on Aging Closed

