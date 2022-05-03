AgCredit Launches Feed the Farmer Program

FOSTORIA, OH — AgCredit, one of northern Ohio’s largest lenders for farmers, rural homeowners and agribusiness – launched their Feed the Farmer initiative this week. They will provide meals to 36 local farms as a way to thank farmers for the work they do year round.

The week of May 16, 18 winners will be selected; and then 18 winners will be selected the week of June 6.

Now through June 4, 2022, you can nominate your own farm or another farm for a chance to win a meal delivered by AgCredit. Visit www.AgCredit.net/feed-farmer to enter.

AgCredit is a member of the nationwide Farm Credit System. For more information about the Association and its patronage dividend program, please visit www.AgCredit.net.