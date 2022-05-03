Man killed in Galion crash

GALION — The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle fatal crash Monday, May 2 at 11:03 a.m.

The crash occurred on Galion New Winchester Road west of Iberia Road. Preliminary investigation indicates that Kevin Hart, age 49, of Galion, was traveling eastbound on Galion New Winchester Road in a white 2012 Acura. Hart lost control of his vehicle after failing to negotiate a curve and went off the south side of the road.

The vehicle struck a utility pole, then overturned and came to rest upright. Hart was ejected from the vehicle. Galion Fire & EMS also responded to the scene. Hart was transported to the Galion Community Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Ronk’s Towing responded to remove the vehicle from the scene. American Electric Power responded to the scene for downed power lines. The crash remains under investigation.

