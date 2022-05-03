GALION POLICE REPORTS

April 29

A report was made of a unresponsive person on Pierce Street.

Officers issued a speeding warning on North Market Street.

A report was made of a stolen catalytic converter at Galion Fleet Parts.

There was a report of a fight on Heise Park Lane.

A report was made for stolen items from a home on South Boston Street.

There was an Ipad reported stolen on Galion Arms Court.

A man was arrested on a warrant on Libby Lane.

April 30

A man was arrested on a charge of domestic violence on Sherman Street.

Officers gave out a disorderly conduct warning to a couple on North Market Street.

A man was arrested after a domestic dispute at Ralphies.

A residential fire was put out on Railroad Street.

There was a hit/skip reported on McClure Street.

May 1

A report was made of kids fighting at Heise Park.

A person reported they found a syringe on West Church Street.

Information provided by the Galion Police Department.

