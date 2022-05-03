GALION POLICE REPORTS

April 29
A report was made of a unresponsive person on Pierce Street.
Officers issued a speeding warning on North Market Street.
A report was made of a stolen catalytic converter at Galion Fleet Parts.
There was a report of a fight on Heise Park Lane.
A report was made for stolen items from a home on South Boston Street.
There was an Ipad reported stolen on Galion Arms Court.
A man was arrested on a warrant on Libby Lane.
April 30
A man was arrested on a charge of domestic violence on Sherman Street.
Officers gave out a disorderly conduct warning to a couple on North Market Street.
A man was arrested after a domestic dispute at Ralphies.
A residential fire was put out on Railroad Street.
There was a hit/skip reported on McClure Street.
May 1
A report was made of kids fighting at Heise Park.
A person reported they found a syringe on West Church Street.
Information provided by the Galion Police Department.