Patrol investigates fatal crash on SR 103

BUCYRUS – The Bucyrus Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash involving a motorcycle that occurred Friday, April 29 on state Route 103, east of the Village of New Washington in Cranberry Township, Crawford County,

At approximately 5:59 p.m. the Bucyrus Highway Patrol received a call of a motorcycle overturned off the south side of state Route 103. Alex J. Lawrence, age 38, of Bucyrus, Ohio, was eastbound on Route 103 operating a 1986 Honda motorcycle when it traveled off the right side of the roadway, overturned and struck a utility pole.

Lawrence was not wearing a helmet and pronounced dead at the scene by an investigator from the Crawford County Coroner’s Office.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, New Washington Police Department, New Washington Fire & EMS and Life First EMS. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation. Next of kin has been notified.

