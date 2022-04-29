More than one way to share the gift of sight

BELLVILLE — The Bellville Lions Club presented the Bellville Branch Library of the Richland County Library a low-vision magnifier on Monday, April 25. The magnifier is able to enlarge words and pictures for those with low-vision.

Low-vision magnifiers cost anywhere from $2,900 to $5,000. The cost is why so many with vision problems are not able to purchase. Lions that attended the presentation showed Branch Manager Josh Andra how to run the magnifier.

The Bellville Lions Club owns three magnifiers which are loaned to citizens of the community. The Club has two on loan at this time.

The “VISION” of Lions

In 1925, Helen Keller challenged the Lions to become “Knights of the Blind.” Since then, Lions around the world have been recognized for their service to the blind and visually impaired. Helen Keller could not have possibly imagined the impact of the Lions’ commitment to blindness prevention.

In the picture is Branch Manager Josh Andra, Media and Digital Community Specialist Rosie Stone, Lion Bill Henderson, Vision Equipment Chair, Lion President Edward Brook and Past District 13 OH2/Treasurer Carolyn Brook. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_IMG_9055-5.jpg In the picture is Branch Manager Josh Andra, Media and Digital Community Specialist Rosie Stone, Lion Bill Henderson, Vision Equipment Chair, Lion President Edward Brook and Past District 13 OH2/Treasurer Carolyn Brook.