GALION POLICE REPORTS

April 26

A woman was transported to Crawford County Sheriffs’s office on a charge of disorderly conduct.

A report of credit card fraud was reported on Clymer Avenue.

There was a report made of a woman stealing at Discount Drug Mart.

April 27

A report was made that a brick was thrown through a car window on Liberty Street.

A subject was given a warning for trespassing at Duchess.

A male was arrested on a charge of felonious assault on Harding Way East. The victim suffered multiple stab wounds.

April 28

There was a barking dog complaint made on South Market Street.

A report of a car break in was reported on Wagner Avenue.

There was a report made of slashed tires on Charles Street.

Police responded to a call of breaking and entering on South Pierce Street.

A male was arrested on a felony warrant on South Boston Street.

Information provided by the Galion Police Department.

