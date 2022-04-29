GALION POLICE REPORTS

April 26
A woman was transported to Crawford County Sheriffs’s office on a charge of disorderly conduct.
A report of credit card fraud was reported on Clymer Avenue.
There was a report made of a woman stealing at Discount Drug Mart.
April 27
A report was made that a brick was thrown through a car window on Liberty Street.
A subject was given a warning for trespassing at Duchess.
A male was arrested on a charge of felonious assault on Harding Way East. The victim suffered multiple stab wounds.
April 28
There was a barking dog complaint made on South Market Street.
A report of a car break in was reported on Wagner Avenue.
There was a report made of slashed tires on Charles Street.
Police responded to a call of breaking and entering on South Pierce Street.
A male was arrested on a felony warrant on South Boston Street.
Information provided by the Galion Police Department.