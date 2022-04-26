Richland SWCD to hold Flower Power Paper Conservation Creation Workshop

MANSFIELD – Join Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (Richland SWCD) Tuesday, May 10 at 6:00 p.m. for the next Conservation Creation arts & craft project, Flower Power Paper. The workshop will take place at The Longview Center, 1495 W. Longview Avenue, Mansfield.

April showers bring May flowers! At Flower Power Paper Conservation Creation, you will make paper with dried flowers to use as a decoration, in scrapbooking or in other creative ways. This floral craft will get you excited for spring and summer.

Richland SWCD provides the materials and tools needed to make the project. Reservations are requested for the workshop and cost $6.00 per person.

Please visit https://richlandswcd.net/get-involved/calendar or call 419-747-8685 for more information and to register for the workshop.

Conservation Creation Workshop participants are enjoying time making beautiful items from natural materials or reused, repurposed, and recycled items in the company of old and new friends, family, and Richland SWCD staff. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to visit and connect with others.

The remaining Conservation Creation Workshops for the year are:

June 14: Needle Felted Sheep – make felted sheep from local Corriedale wool.

July 12: Rustic String Art – create string art from a design on natural wood.

August 9: Aviary Tea Party – help our feathered friends out by creating a hanging bird feeder from teacups and saucers.

September 13: Fall Centerpieces – design a fall centerpiece with autumn materials and recycled vases.

October 11: Corny Wreaths – celebrate the harvest season by making a wreath with Indian corn. Corny jokes will be in abundance!

December 13: Grapevine Tree – make a grapevine tree to get you in the Holiday mood.

Richland Soil and Water Conservation District develops, implements, and assists landowners, government agencies and our partners with a wide range of natural resource conservation programs.

Programs and assistance of the Richland Soil and Water Conservation District are available without regard to race, color, religion, sex, gender identity, age, national origin, ancestry, disability, or veteran status.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_Flower-Power-Paper-Example.jpg