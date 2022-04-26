Drug Take Back Day is Saturday

CRAWFORD COUNTY — National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, in cooperation with Operation Medicine Cabinet, Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The county drop off location is the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office lobby at 3613 Stetzer Rd., Bucyrus.

The event is sponsored by METRICH Drug Enforcement Unit. The goal is to keep the public aware of the dangers of prescription drug use and misuse. Many Americans don’t know how to safely dispose of the prescription drugs that have been sitting in the medicine cabinet past their prime. Using these expired drugs, or using someone else’s, is dangerous and puts both the public and the environment at risk.

On Saturday unused or expired prescriptions and over-the-counter medications, syringes or other medical supplies can be dropped off with law enforcement officers for proper disposal. Any prescription or over-the-counter medications will be accepted with no questions asked. The event is completely confidential and no personal information will be taken. Please remove all prescription labels before drop off.

Items that will be accepted include prescription pills of any kind, over-the-counter medications, medication samples, pet medications, and vitamins.

Items that will not be accepted include needles, syringes, lancets, thermometers, areosol cans, IV bags, hydrogen peroxide, bloody or infectious waste, empty containers, and personal care products.

It’s a killer:

​More people die from prescription drug abuse than traffic accidents, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

​About 120,000 Americans land in the hospital each year after overdosing on painkillers.

​Legally prescribed pain pills are now the number one cause of fatal overdoses according to the CDC.

​A whopping 70 percent of teens who abuse prescription drugs include lots of reasons for doing so —including the need to relax and peer pressure; amazingly, some teens don’t even know why they started abusing the drugs in the first place.

​American rural areas suffer the highest loss of life due to prescription painkiller overdoses.

If you or someone you know is struggling with an opioid or prescription drug addiction, take that first step to find a treatment center on National Drug Take Back Day.

