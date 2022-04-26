Nominations being accepted for Outstanding Senior Citizen of the Year Award and Community Service Award

CRAWFORD, MARION, MORROW COUNTIES — Do you know of a senior citizen volunteering their time to help others? Do you know of a group performing community service to help those in need? Here is your chance to recognize them.

The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is now accepting nominations for the Outstanding Senior Citizen and Community Service Awards. The deadline for nominations is May 20, 2022.

Award recipients from a nine-county area (one awardee from each county) will be honored by the Area Agency on Aging. Nominees must be at least 60 years of age, a legal resident of Ohio for at least five years, and have made significant contributions to the community. A husband and wife may receive the award jointly when both have been involved in community service. One Outstanding Senior Citizen Award will be presented for each county in our service area (Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Knox, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Seneca, and Wyandot).

Community Service Awards are targeted toward an organization, agency, service club, a media outlet, or a business that has made an outstanding contribution to the community on behalf of senior citizens. One award will be presented for the nine-county area.

Additional information, including nomination forms, can be found on the Areas Agency on Aging website at www.aaa5ohio.org/events/awards/ or by contacting Susie at 567-247-7105 or [email protected] Nominations can be mailed, faxed, or emailed.