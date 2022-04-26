GALION POLICE REPORTS

April 22

A suspicious person was reported on Gill Avenue, the area was cleared.

A domestic dispute was reported on South Union Street, it was all verbal.

Ohio State Patrol reported a car coming into Galion at a high speed on Route 309, the area was cleared.

A reckless driver was reported on East Street.

A man was arrested on a warrant out of Crestline on Washington Street.

Disorderly conduct warnings were given to a party on Charles Street.

Information was gathered for a fight on Carmel Avenue.

April 23

A female was arrested on felony warrant on East Street.

A report was made of a drunk driver on Grant Street, the driver was not located.

A fire was reported at Millcreek Nursing.

A domestic dispute was reported between a mother and son on Grove Avenue.

April 24

There was a domestic dispute reported on Sherman Street.

A report was made of an accident on Portland Way North, it was a non-injury.

A syringe was found a destroyed on South Market Street.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_GALION-POLICE-DEPT-LOGO-5.jpg

Information provided by the Galion Police Department.

Information provided by the Galion Police Department.