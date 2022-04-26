GALION POLICE REPORTS

April 22
A suspicious person was reported on Gill Avenue, the area was cleared.
A domestic dispute was reported on South Union Street, it was all verbal.
Ohio State Patrol reported a car coming into Galion at a high speed on Route 309, the area was cleared.
A reckless driver was reported on East Street.
A man was arrested on a warrant out of Crestline on Washington Street.
Disorderly conduct warnings were given to a party on Charles Street.
Information was gathered for a fight on Carmel Avenue.
April 23
A female was arrested on felony warrant on East Street.
A report was made of a drunk driver on Grant Street, the driver was not located.
A fire was reported at Millcreek Nursing.
A domestic dispute was reported between a mother and son on Grove Avenue.
April 24
There was a domestic dispute reported on Sherman Street.
A report was made of an accident on Portland Way North, it was a non-injury.
A syringe was found a destroyed on South Market Street.
Information provided by the Galion Police Department.