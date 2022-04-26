Kelly Park’s train brought back to life

CRESTLINE — The Crestline community will now have a re-finished piece of equipment at Kelley Park. The black train, which is a part of the playground, received a much-needed uplift.

Kelly Park’s playground was upgraded last year, so it only made sense to bring the train back to life. Originally, the train was put in place around 1997. Now, it will be good to go for at least a decade, according to Pioneer Career & Technology Center’s Kip Stevens.

The train will now be there for good use for the next decade, and also will operate as a safe option for kids who use it. The train has new welds on it, a project led by Pioneer senior Anthony Hill. Back in the fall, the train was sent to Pioneer for restoration.

Hill’s home school is Colonel Crawford, where he currently plays baseball for the Eagles. The senior works at McDonald’s too.

The Crestline Community Development Team was joined by Pioneer students in Crestline, for some community service. Pioneer took part in their annual Pioneer’s Community Service Day. Students traveled to 70 places throughout the area.

A look at the refinished train that sits on the Kelly Park Playground. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_DSC04103.jpg A look at the refinished train that sits on the Kelly Park Playground. Community members take part in the ribbon cutting for the refurbished train at Kelly’s Park thanks to Pioneer Career & Technology Center students and staff. Pictured from left to right are Donna Conley, Miranda Jones, Courtney Fields, Barb Winkler, Donna Baki, Heather Thomas and Bert Miller. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_DSC04105.jpg Community members take part in the ribbon cutting for the refurbished train at Kelly’s Park thanks to Pioneer Career & Technology Center students and staff. Pictured from left to right are Donna Conley, Miranda Jones, Courtney Fields, Barb Winkler, Donna Baki, Heather Thomas and Bert Miller.