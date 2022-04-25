Fire at Millcreek under investigation

GALION —The Galion Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Mill Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at 6:19 p.m. Saturday night and determined it controlled by fire personnel at 8 p.m. The origin of the fire appears to have been in an attic space and the cause is under investigation.

Upon arrival at the scene, fire personnel found staff of the nursing facility had already begun evacuation procedures and were further assisted by fire department personnel. A residential wing adjacent to the fire was already evacuated.

The initial fire was visible, according to the fire department, outside the laundry room of the facility. Firefighters extinguished that blaze before entering the laundry entrance and identifying the fire in the attic space.

According to the fire department incident report, Crawford County EMA provided aid and coordinated with firefighters, facility staff and local police to shuttle residents to the Avita facility on Hofsford Rd.

Avita Health System announced that Galion Hospital was under a code yellow emergency in response to the fire incident. The residents of Mill Creek were evacuated to Avita’s Galion Orthopedic Center and Galion Hospital. No injuries were reported Saturday.

Avita Health System announced Mill Creek residents would be housed at Avita’s facilities until they could be safely transferred to long-term care facilities. The family members of Mill Creek residents were contacted by Mill Creek staff.

The Galion Fire Department identified multiple active fire detectors at the facility. The state fire marshal is investigating.

Tarps cover the roof of the laundry facility at Mill Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center where Galion fire department personnel identified Saturday's fire first on the outside of the structure and then in the attic space inside.