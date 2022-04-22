Ohio Commission on Fatherhood announces first #DadandMe Contest

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) and the Ohio Commission on Fatherhood (OCF) have launched the first annual #DadandMe contest for youth ages 2 through 18.

“We know that children with invested and responsible fathers in their lives experience better academic achievement, cognitive outcomes, economic stability, and self-esteem,” said OCF Executive Director Kim Dent. “We created the #DadandMe contest as a way for children to show that responsible and invested fathers in Ohio are champions.”

The requirements for entry vary by age group:

· Youth ages 2 through 4 may submit artwork (such as a drawing) of themselves with their father.

· Youth ages 5 through 7 may submit artwork (such as a drawing) of themselves with their father. The entry must include a short, one-paragraph description of the drawing.

· Youth ages 8 through 10 may submit a one-page short story about what their father means to them.

· Youth ages 11 through 13 may submit a two-page story about what their father means to them.

· Youth ages 14 through 18 (not yet 19) may submit a three-page essay about what their father means to them.

All applications and creative entries must be postmarked by Saturday, April 30, and sent to Passages Connecting Fathers and Families, P.O. Box 91831, Cleveland, OH 44101-3831. Entries also can be hand-delivered to 4600 Carnegie Ave., Suite 1, Cleveland 44103-4371.

“This contest is a celebration of fathers and the impact they have on our children and in our communities,” said ODJFS Director Matt Damschroder. “I encourage children of all ages to express through the visual and written arts what their father means to them.”

A subcommittee will review all qualified entries. Approximately 40 creative entries for each age group will be selected to receive free admission to the inaugural Fatherhood Festival for up to four family members over Father’s Day weekend in June. More information about the Fatherhood Festival can be found at fatherhoodfestival.com.

Please email [email protected] with any questions and/or concerns.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_th-3.jpg