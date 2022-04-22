Nominations for Veterans Hall of Fame accepted

CRAWFORD COUNTY — The Crawford County Veterans Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for the class of 2022. Forms and guidelines or on line at http://www.ccvhof.org or call 419-562-4740.

The Crawford County Veterans Hall of Fame, Inc. has been established for the sole purpose of recognizing the lifetime accomplishments, from their military service, and their community and civic contributions of the past, present and future generations of veterans that were born in Crawford County, OH or that have fulfilled the residency requirements put in place by the Crawford County Veterans Hall of Fame, Inc.