COMMUNITY CALENDAR

April 19

Board of Education Mount Gilead School District Board of Education meets at 7 p.m.

10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, April 19, 2PM, Selover Public Library, Chesterville. A presentation by the Alzheimer’s Association. Call 800-272-3900 to register.

April 21

Container Gardening, April 21, 10:30 a.m., Selover Public Library, Chesterville. Join Carri Jagger from the OSU Extension Office to learn about the types of container gardening.

April 22

Cardington Seniors with Candace from OSU Extension, lunch at Seniors on Center, 41 W. Chester St., Mount Gilead. $3/donation suggested. Call Marie Christiano for required reservations at 419-751-7579.

April 23

Morrow County Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting will be held at the Mt Gilead Public Library Annex. The program is entitled “Your special memories of a Morrow County business”. Attendees are asked to share their photos, memories or other memorabilia from a Morrow County business. Meeting is at 2 p.m. and is open to the public. Plan to attend for a walk down Memory Lane.

April 24

Headwaters Outdoor Education Center’s April program will be: Rain Barrels and Rain Gardens. Come out at 2 p.m. on Sunday, the 24th and learn about implementing and managing these interesting and sustainable home additions. Everyone is welcome and extra activities will be available for young children.

April 25

The Tomorrow Center Board of Director will hold their April meeting on April 25, 2022 @ 4:30 p.m. The meeting is open to the community. The meeting is held at the following address, 3700 County Road 168 Cardington, Ohio 43315. If you have any questions please contact the school at 419-718-4242.

April 26

The Galion City School District Board of Education will conduct a special public meeting of the Board on Tuesday, April 26 at 6:30 p.m. in the Galion Middle School Computer Lab for the purpose of conducting an executive session for the purpose of consideration of the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion, or compensation of a public employee, or official, for conducting a due process hearing regarding same, and for taking official public action regarding same, including the initiation of contract termination proceedings pursuant to Ohio Revised Code Sections 3319.02 and 3319.16 involving the employment of a public school employee.

State Board of Education to meet April 28

The State Board of Education of Ohio will meet for a special meeting Thursday, April 28 at 11 a.m. at the Ohio Department of Education, 25 S. Front St., Columbus.

May 2

Mount Gilead Village Council meets the first and third Monday of every month at 7 p.m. in council chambers at the Municipal Building, 72 W High St.

Cardinton Village Council

Cardington village council meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Monday of the month, with the exception of holidays, in the village municipal building, 215 Park Street.

May 5, 6, 7

Spring Rummage Sale: Trinity United Methodist Church, Mount Gilead. May 5 & 6 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and May 7 from 9 a.m. to noon. On Saturday morning only, bring your own bags or boxes, pack what you choose. Make a cash donation “from the heart” as you leave.

May 9

Edison Village Council meeting, Monday, May 9 at 7 p.m. in the municipal building, 103 N. Boundary St.

The Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education meets the second Monday of the month, unless a holiday is on that day. The board meets in the high school library at 6 p.m. Sept.-March. April – Nov. meetings begin at 7 p.m. There is no meeting in July.

May 17

Mount Gilead School District Board of Education meets at 7 p.m.

Some meetings may still be held virtually, while others have returned to regular sessions. Consult with your agency, school board, club, etc. for details.

Municipal Building.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to [email protected] Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

