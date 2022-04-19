Wayne and Bonnie Auck celebrating 50 years

Wayne and Bonnie Auck, of Sherwood Drive, Bucyrus, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday, April 30 with an open house luncheon celebration. The celebration will be held from 1-3 p.m. at Wayside Chapel, FLC building, 2341 Kerstetter Rd., Bucyrus, OH.

The Aucks were married April 29, 1972 at Woodlawn Methodist Church, Bucyrus; and the wedding was officiated by Rev. David Wright.

The couple is now retired. They are the parents of two sons: Ryan (Jennifer) Auck of Shelby and Jason (Allison) Auck of Mount Vernon. They have six grandchildren.