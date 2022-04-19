Sheriff’s office seeks information about stolen items

CRAWFORD COUNTY — On April 15, 2022 the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a tractor controller possibly model 2630, as well as two receivers, one being a Starfire 6000, the other an unknown Starfire model stolen off of John Deere tractors at the Central Ohio Farmer’s Co-Op.

The Co-Op is located at 1477 State Route 294 in Crawford County, Ohio. They were taken from two parked tractors overnight.

Anyone with information on this matter is asked to contact the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at 419-562-7906

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_Sheriff.jpg