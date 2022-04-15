McClain announces funding for new Bucyrus OSHP Headquarters

COLUMBUS – State Representative Riordan McClain (R-Upper Sandusky) announced the release of more than $4 million dollars to the Ohio Highway State Patrol Monday for the construction of a new district headquarters in Bucyrus.

“This building has long served the area but no longer meets the needs of our brave men and women serving in the patrol,” said McClain. “If you’ve visited with Lt. Skaggs and his team like I have, you realize the need is very real. This investment will allow the patrol to continue serving our communities with excellence long into the future.”

The projects funds of $4.18 million will be used to demolish the existing building and construct an entirely new headquarters.

The current OSHP district headquarters has been in operation for more than 60 years. The upgrades to the facility will increase the security and allow for greater operational efficiency as troopers service Crawford, Erie, Huron, Marion, Ottawa, Richland, Sandusky, Seneca and Wyandot counties.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_web1_Ohio-Highway-Patrol-logo-4.jpg