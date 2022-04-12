New Conservation Cost-Share Grants announced

MANSFIELD – In an effort to promote conservation practices by landowners, Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (Richland SWCD) is providing cost-share grants to offset some of the cost of installing a rain garden, purchasing a rain barrel, or having soil tested. These practices help protect the health of soil and water resources and conserve water. The funds supporting this grant program came from generous donations made during the Richland Gives event in November 2021.

The application period is open until June 1. For further details and an application, please visit https://forms.gle/XBS1LQ3rc9RZ5p1QA, call 419-747-8685 or email [email protected]

Richland SWCD develops, implements, and assists landowners, government agencies and our partners with a wide range of natural resource conservation services.

