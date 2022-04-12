GALION POLICE REPORTS

April 8-11
A report of a stolen phone was made at Speedway on Harding Way West.
A verbal warning was given on Grove Avenue for littering.
Police took a report of vandalism to a vehicle on Eighth Avenue.
A bomb threat was called in to Dollar General on Portland Way. A report was taken and area was cleared.
There was a fight reported near the Galion Library.
A verbal warning was given to a couple for disorderly conduct while intoxicated.
A report was made of vandalism after a house on Columbus Street was hit with eggs.
There was a report made of plates stolen off a trailer on Kelly Street.
Disorderly conduct warnings were given to a party on Liberty Street.
An assault was reported on Cherry Street.
A male was cited for expired tags on Harding Way East.
A parent reported their son was being abusive on Church Street.
Information provided by the Galion Police Department.