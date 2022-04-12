Easter happenings in Clear Fork Valley

BELLVILLE — The following is a list of Easter Egg Hunts and church services in Clear Fork Valley.

Easter Egg Hunt in Bellville

The Country Meadows Care Center Easter Egg Hunt, for children age 0-11 years old, is scheduled for Good Friday, April 15 at 11 a.m. at Amvets Park (near the Bellville Police Dept.) Country Meadow Care Center is accepting candy donation for their residents to fill thousands of eggs for the event. Call 419-886-3922 for more information.

And the Easter Egg Hunt is followed by Cookies and Milk with Chief Ron Willey. There will be freshly baked chocolate chip cookies & milk!

Easter Egg Hunt in Butler

Saturday, April 16 an Easter Egg Hunt will be held at 10 a.m. for children 0-12 years old at Clear Fork Resort, 341 Resort Dr., Butler, OH.

Clear Fork Alliance Church

April 15: Good Friday Service, 7 – 8 p.m.

April 17: Easter Sonrise Breakfast, 8:30 a.m. Special Speaker: Ashland Mayor Matt Miller

April 17: Easter Celebration Service, 10 a.m.

Clear Fork Alliance is located at 1008 St. Rt. 97, Bellville, across from the high school

New Life Church of Christ

April 15: Good Friday Service: 6 p.m.

April 17: Easter Service at 10 a.m.

New Life Church is located at 195 Durbin Ave., Bellville, OH.

Storyside Church

April 15: Good Friday Night of Worsh12 p.m.ip at 6 p.m.

April 16: Easter Services at 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 17 at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Storyside is located at 541 State Route 97 W, Bellville OH.

“Third graders will be participating in poem contests about trees, creating posters about trees and tree sculptures. Prizes will be awarded for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd places for all activities. We will also have different Bellville village speakers and some singing,” said Steve Bloir, Bellville Elementary principal.