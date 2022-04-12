Wind farm opponents to hold informational meeting Thursday

BUCYRUS — Crawford Anti-Wind will hold a Community Information Night to share experts’ experiences and knowledge and provide an update on what is currently happening with the proposed industrial wind “farm” in Crawford County. The information session will be held Thursday, April 14 at the Crawford County Fairgrounds Youth Building located at 610 Whetstone St., Bucyrus.

Grassroots local concerned citizens joined together to oppose the 60-144 industrial wind turbines, which are “taller than the Gateway Arch,” from placement in Crawford County. They will provide first-hand experiences of people living in the midst of an industrial wind farm, expert testimony on the harmful aspects, and an update on what is happening in Crawford County.

The group explains: “A 60-144 industrial wind turbine “farm” with the turbines standing over 600 feet tall near homes in Crawford County north of Route 30 has been proposed. There is only one onshore industrial wind turbine of this size in the entire US. They would be taller than the Gateway Arch. These super-sized industrial wind turbines are not a good fit for numerous reasons. Under SB52, our County Commissioners can vote to make Crawford County a restricted area.”

For more information, visit www.crawfordantiwind.com, the Crawford Anti-Wind Facebook group, or the Crawford Anti Wind YouTube Channel