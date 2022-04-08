Galion History Center hosts book signing

GALION — On Saturday April 30, local author Mike Robinette will be releasing his new book “The MOB Lynching of Frank Fisher” in an author talk/ booking signing event in partnership with the Galion History Center at the Historic Grace Church (130 W. Walnut St.) The author talk will start at 4 p.m. with a book signing to follow.

“Mike Robinette has compiled and analyzed a multitude of resources in his new book to help us better understand the horrible events that unfolded in Galion in April of 1882. We look forward to hearing him speak about his research and sharing his book with the community.” stated Galion History Center Director, Tanesha Pickering.

Robinette grew up in Galion in the 1960s. “I heard the story I am sure was heard by most that lived there; ‘the last black person that lived in this town was hanged,’” he explains in the book overview. “Some 50 years after first hearing the story of the “lynching, I decided to do a search for the truth.”

The cost of the book is $10 and all proceeds will benefit the Galion History Center. This event is open to the public and no reservations are necessary.

Please be aware that the topics covered in the author talk will include sexual assault, violence, death, and racism. For questions or more information, please call the Galion History Center office at 419-468-9338.

The mission of the Galion History Center is to preserve and promote the history of Galion and surrounding townships through historic preservation and education. The Center currently owns and maintains Brownella Cottage; the Bishop’s study; the old Carriage House, which now is the home of the Galion History Center Museum; as well as Historic Grace Church. The Galion History Center also owns the Koppe – Skinner House and the former Union School, Galion High School, and the Galion Middle School property.