Galion Community Band to Start Rehearsals

GALION — The Galion Community Band will begin rehearsals for three summer concerts on Sunday, May 15 at 3 p.m. at the Galion High School band room. All area musicians are welcome to join the band.

The Galion Community Band is organized by the Galion Tiger Alumni Band and has been supported this year by a generous donation from the Galion Community Foundation.

The tentative concert dates for the Community Band are Sunday, June 12 at 2 p.m. at the band shell at Heise Park; Saturday, July 2 at 6 p.m. at the the band shell in Heise Park as part of the Pickle Run Festival, and Friday, August 19 at 7 p.m. at the Gazebo on the Square in Galion as part of the Third Friday event.

“We will be playing a wide range of concert band works, traditional marches and more,” said co-director Brian Treisch. “We hope to offer a fun concert for the audience and a challenge to the many fine musicians in the area. The Community Band is open to all instrumentalists in the area. I hope we get a good number of students from Galion and surrounding area schools as well as adults who enjoy playing.”

The Community Band was started by Tom Bowman in 1976 as part of the Bicentennial Celebration and has performed almost every summer since that time. The Band has performed as part of the Music in the Park events for many years and even performed in Columbus as part of the Ameriflora Exhibition.

For more information about the Galion Community Band, please check their Facebook page.