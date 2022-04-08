Shred It Days coming to Crestline

CRESTLINE – In honor of Earth Day, the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce and the Galion Safety Council are collaborating to host a “Crestline Shred It Day” in Crestline on Friday, April 22.

This FREE community event will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Avita parking lot behind Park National Bank and the Gazebo in Crestline.

We encourage community members to bring up to 5 boxes (bankers’ boxes) of your unwanted paperwork to be destroyed safely and securely free of charge. MARCA will be onsite, but boxes may be taken back to their facility to provide secure document destruction.

Identity theft and fraud are a rational fear for individuals and businesses. By simply shredding old tax records, insurance records, bank statements, cancelled checks, health records, financial documents, and all other sensitive documents you can help stop identity thieves in their tracks.

Please contact Miranda Jones at the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce at 419-468-7737 for more information.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_Crestline-Earth-Day-Shred-It-Day.jpg