Community Calendar

Board of Elections special meeting April 6

The Crawford County Board of Elections will hold a special meeting to consider Challenges of Right to Vote and Correction of Registration List. The Board of Elections will hold the hearing in the lower level conference room of the Crawford County Administrative Building, on Wednesday, at 1 p.m.

Democratic Central Committee will meet April 6

The Crawford County Democratic Central Committee will meet at 7 p.m. at the county engineer’s office, 815 Whetstone St., Bucyrus. Those attending are invited to donate to the Our Children to Your Children project. The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary is sending coloring books, colored pencils and other items to Ukrainian refugee children. Donations are needed to purchase the materials and ship them overseas.

Utility committee meets April 6

Galion City Council Utilities Committee meets a 7 p.m. in council chambers.

American Legion Post 243 will meet April 11

Galion Post 243 will have a meeting on April 11 at 8 p.m. for the election of officers for the following year. The post is also accepting new members. If you have served honorably any time in the service, you are eligible to become a member. For more information call 419-468-1208 or 419-571-9170.

Crestline Schools BOE meets April 11

The Crestline Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 11 in the Crestline High School cafetorium. For information, go to the district’s website www.crestlinebulldogs.org.

City Council meets April 12

Galion City Council will conduct its regular meeting at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

Galion Board of Health meets April 12

The Galion Board of Health will meet at 5 p.m. at the Health Department office, 113 Harding Way East, Galion.

Parks committee meets April 13

City Council Parks committee meets at East Park at 7 p.m.

Streets, alleys, trees, bridges meets April 14

Galion council committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East.

Economic Development Committee meeting April 19

The Galion City Council Economic Development and Airport Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

Northmor Local Schools BOE meets April 19

The Northmor Local School District Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19 in the board office at 5247 County Road 29, Galion. For information, go to the district’s website www.knightpride.org.

Galion Schools BOE meets April 19

The Galion City School District Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19 in the Galion Middle School computer lab. For information, go to the district website www.galionschools.org

City council police, fire, health committee meets April 21

Galion council committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East.

City Council meets April 26

Galion City Council will conduct its regular meeting at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.