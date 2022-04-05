The Marion Palace Theatre to host live events in April

MARION – The Palace Cultural Arts Association (PCAA) is pleased to announce three live events will take place during April at the Marion Palace Theatre. The Palace is located at 276 West Center Street in downtown Marion.

Beloved television star, Tony Danza brings his hit show “Standards & Stories” to the Palace on Saturday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m. Combining timeless music with wit, charm, storytelling, and a dash of soft shoe and ukulele performances, Danza performs a selection of his favorite standards from the Great American Songbook while interweaving stories about his life and personal connection to the music. Reserved seating for Tony Danza: Standards & Stories is $54, $47, $39, $32. Sponsored by Jeff Richmond/Tina Fey Family and Kathleen E. O’Shea Fund at the Marion Community Foundation.

The U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters brings their 2022 National Concert Tour to Marion, Ohio on Sunday, April 24 at 3:00 p.m. The group performs a variety of music including traditional choral, sea chanteys, opera, Broadway, contemporary music, and patriotic selections. Free tickets are available at the Palace Box Office or Pillar Credit Union locations. Up to 6 free tickets may be requested by mailing a self-addressed, stamped envelope to the Palace Theatre. Sponsored by Pillar Credit Union. Media sponsors Marion Star, iHeart Marion, WDLR, and WVXG.

For the best seats, patrons are encouraged to order tickets in advance. Tickets may be purchased in person at the Palace Theatre Box Office, 276 W Center Street, or by phone (740) 383-2101 during box office hours (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri). For patron convenience, ticket purchases may also be made 24/7 online at marionpalace.org. Please note there is a $5 convenience fee per ticket when purchasing tickets online. Tickets will also be available at the door one hour before each performance.

Palace programming is made possible in part by state tax dollars allocated by the Ohio Legislature to the Ohio Arts Council (OAC) and is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.