Crestline museum open this weekend

CRESTLINE — The Crestline Historical Museum reopens April 2 and 3 from 2-4 with all new displays. There is something for everyone including railroad, pioneer farming, sports, military, antique toys, and more.

A featured display is of Crestline native and special makeup effects legend, Robert Kurtzman. Come out and see items from Kurtzman’s personal collection and learn about his journey to success.

Another feature display is the 36 foot mahogany pharmaceutical unit from 1903 that was in Trory’s Drug Store in Crestline.

The Museum is open the first and third full weekends of each month from 2-4 p.m. There is no admission, but donations are appreciated. The museum is located at 400 Scott Street in Crestline.