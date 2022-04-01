Josh Mandel addresses Galion LLC employees

GALION — Galion LLC President Howard LaCroix introduced U.S. Senate hopeful Josh Mandel to approximately 65 employees at thecompany’s North East Street facility in Galion Wednesday.

“I’m doing this to try to save this country for your kids and my kids and your grandkids, and that’s what this fight is about,” Mandel said in his opening remarks.

“One of the problems in Washington is, in my mind, is you have a lot of Republicans that have gotten wimpy; they got squishy and wimpy,” he said.“We’ve got to send steel-spined fighters to Washington…The kind of Republicans that we want to elect are people like Jim Jordan, Ted Cruz, Donald Trump, and myself—fighters.”

“What I would say to all of you,” he told the employees of the local screw machine and ammunitions manufacturer, “is what you’re making, by working here, is the most important contributions to America as possible. You’re doing it in two way: One you’re making things in this country. I’m sick and tired of our jobs in America and Ohio being taken to China, India, and Mexico and other countries. So the fact that you’re doing this, right here in Galion, Ohio, that’s like the backbone of our country.

“And secondly, you’re supporting our war fighters. You’re supporting our sons and daughters. You’re supporting the next generation of war fighters and I can’t think of anything more important than protecting our God-given rights and our freedoms. So I just want to thank you for that.”

Mandel said there were two other issues he is passionate about: protecting life from conception to natural death and protecting Second Amendment rights. He also talked about COVID, describing it as an issue of “power and control.”

An employee asked, “What happened to [Governor] Kasich?”

“He turned out to be a total RINO. I got elected state treasurer the same time Kasich got elected governor. The reputation he had from being a congressman was sort of this budget hawk, fiscal hawk guy, and he ended up being a total fake,” he said, referencing Kasich’s position on abortion and his opposition to the OhioCheckbook, and his support of Obamacare and Common Core.

Mandel went on to speak about transgender athletes competing with female athletes, referencing the current national debate. “I don’t hate anyone,” he said, “But I am for fairness. My daughter Rosie is eight and she does taiquando; and if she dedicates herself for the next eight years and she’s 16 in national competition and some guy comes out there 6’4” and 220 [lbs], that’s not fair.”

In closing remarks Mandel said, “At the end of the day I want to earn your vote, and I hope you vote for me. Regardless of who you vote for, I just want you to know how grateful I am for you guys do here as the backbone of the country.”

After his address, Mandel assisted in handing out Galion LLC’s annual employee awards before greeting employees individually.

Galion LLC, located on N. East Street in Galion, was founded by Vic Smith and after acquiring several automatic screw machines produced parts for U.S. Military field radios and moving to its current facility in 1958. Today the company, owned by Juno, produces parts for automotive, commercial and defense industries, including small arms ammunition.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_DSC_0512.jpg After delivering remarks to employees at Galion LLC Wednesday, Josh Mandel speaks with individual employess including Andy Smith. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_thumbnail_IMG-8827.jpg After delivering remarks to employees at Galion LLC Wednesday, Josh Mandel speaks with individual employess including Andy Smith. U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel hands Linda Blevins her award at Galion LLC as company President Howard LaCroix looks on. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_Mandel-1.jpg U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel hands Linda Blevins her award at Galion LLC as company President Howard LaCroix looks on.