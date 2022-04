GALION — Galion High School Performing Arts will present “The Doctor in Wonderland” at the Galion Community Theatre on Friday, April 1. and Saturday, April 2. at 7 p.m. The performance will take place one last time on Sunday, April 3. at 2 p.m. Tickets are being sold at $10 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets can be purchased with cash or check at the door on the performance dates.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_b-032922j-Wonderland_0187-2.jpg Don Tudor | Aim Media Midwest