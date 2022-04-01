U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters coming to Marion

MARION – The Palace Cultural Arts Association is pleased to announce the Navy Band Sea Chanters has selected The Marion Palace Theatre as a venue stop for the 2022 National Tour. The Palace, located at 276 West Center Street in Downtown Marion, will present this group of talented vocalists on Sunday, April 24, at 3 p.m, sponsored by Pillar Credit Union.

As the United States Navy’s official chorus, The Sea Chanters perform for the public throughout the United States. They present a variety of music from traditional choral works, sea chanteys, and opera to Broadway, contemporary music, and patriotic selections.

At home in Washington, DC, the group performs for the president, vice president, and numerous congressional, military, and foreign dignitaries.

Patrons may request up to 6 free general admission tickets by mailing a self-addressed, stamped envelope to:

MARION PALACE THEATRE

SEA CHANTERS CONCERT TICKETS

276 WEST CENTER ST

MARION, OH 43302

Tickets are also available at the Marion Palace Theatre Box Office, Pillar Credit Union in Marion (300 Barks Rd E), and Pillar Credit Union Mount Gilead location (869 Meadow Dr).

Any unclaimed seats will be available to non-ticket holders just before concert time. For more information call the Palace Box Office 740-383-2101 during box office hours (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday).

Palace programming is made possible in part by state tax dollars allocated by the Ohio Legislature to the Ohio Arts Council (OAC) and supported by the National Endowment for the Arts.

U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters are including the Marion Palace Theatre in their 2022 tour for a free performance, though reservations are necessary. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/04/web1_47363763081_d304221d7a_b.jpg U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters are including the Marion Palace Theatre in their 2022 tour for a free performance, though reservations are necessary.