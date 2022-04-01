Composting set in late April due to Good Friday

GALION — The Taylor Road composting facility will be open on the third weekend of each month (unless otherwise noted), and this month is an exception due to Good Friday. The facility will be open this month on April 22 and 23.

Yard waste, including limbs, brush, grass clippings and leaves, will be accepted free of charge to City of Galion and Polk Township residents. Chemically treated wood, such as deck material and railroad ties, stones and concrete are not accepted.

The facility is located at 545 Taylor Road in Galion. Hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.