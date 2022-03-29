GALION POLICE REPORTS

March 25-27
There was a suspicious person reported on Crescent Way, the area was cleared.
A male was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant on Brandt Road.
Police took down information on an assault on Portland Way North.
A report of fraud was made on Cherry Street.
There was a non-injury accident on Nazor Road.
A drunk driver was reported on Allen Street.
A report was made of a stolen gun on Sherman Street.
There was a man arrested on Charles Street for a misdemeanor warrant.
A female hit two parked cars on Wilson Avenue.
A report was made of a domestic dispute on Libby Lane.
Information provided by Galion Police Department