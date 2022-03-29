GALION POLICE REPORTS

March 25-27

There was a suspicious person reported on Crescent Way, the area was cleared.

A male was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant on Brandt Road.

Police took down information on an assault on Portland Way North.

A report of fraud was made on Cherry Street.

There was a non-injury accident on Nazor Road.

A drunk driver was reported on Allen Street.

A report was made of a stolen gun on Sherman Street.

There was a man arrested on Charles Street for a misdemeanor warrant.

A female hit two parked cars on Wilson Avenue.

A report was made of a domestic dispute on Libby Lane.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/03/web1_GALION-POLICE-DEPT-LOGO-5.jpg

Information provided by Galion Police Department

Information provided by Galion Police Department