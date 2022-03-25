Community Calendar

Use [email protected] to submit your calendar items.

Laws, Zoning and Permits meet April 5

The Galion city council committee meets at 7 p.m. in council chambers, 301 Harding Way East, Second Floor.

Utility committee meets April 6

Council Utilities Committee meets a 7 p.m. in council chambers.

Crestline Schools BOE meets April 11

The Crestline Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 11 in the Crestline High School cafetorium. For information, go to the district’s website www.crestlinebulldogs.org.

City Council meets April 12

Galion City Council will conduct its regular meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

Streets, alleys, trees, bridges meets April 12

Galion council committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East.

Economic Development Committee meeting April 19

The Galion City Council Economic Development and Airport Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

Northmor Local Schools BOE meets April 19

The Northmor Local School District Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19 in the board office at 5247 County Road 29, Galion. For information, go to the district’s website www.knightpride.org.

Galion Schools BOE meets April 19

The Galion City School District Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19 in the Galion Middle School computer lab. For information, go to the district website www.galionschools.org

City Council meets April 26

