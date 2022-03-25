GALION POLICE REPORTS

March 22-24

A 911 hangup was reported on Columbus Street. There was a verbal argument at the location.

There was a report of tax fraud on Boston Street.

A report was made for a domestic situation on Union Street.

There was a drunk driver reported on Harding Way West. The driver stated he was on his phone.

A report was received of three students drinking alcohol at Galion High School.

A disorderly conduct warning was issued on Allen Street.

There was a loose dog complaint made on South Street.

A person was cited for fictitious tags on Atwood Street.

There was a hit/skip reported on Harding Way West.

A reckless driver was reported on Crawford Morrow County Line Road and the area was cleared.

A report was made of kids shooting neighbors with air soft guns on Pierce Street.

Police arrested a man on a warrant on Summit Street.

Officers arrested a female for disorderly conduct while intoxicated in the area of Harding Way East.

Information provided by the Galion Police Department

