GALION POLICE REPORTS

March 22-24
A 911 hangup was reported on Columbus Street. There was a verbal argument at the location.
There was a report of tax fraud on Boston Street.
A report was made for a domestic situation on Union Street.
There was a drunk driver reported on Harding Way West. The driver stated he was on his phone.
A report was received of three students drinking alcohol at Galion High School.
A disorderly conduct warning was issued on Allen Street.
There was a loose dog complaint made on South Street.
A person was cited for fictitious tags on Atwood Street.
There was a hit/skip reported on Harding Way West.
A reckless driver was reported on Crawford Morrow County Line Road and the area was cleared.
A report was made of kids shooting neighbors with air soft guns on Pierce Street.
Police arrested a man on a warrant on Summit Street.
Officers arrested a female for disorderly conduct while intoxicated in the area of Harding Way East.
Information provided by the Galion Police Department