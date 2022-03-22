Sacred Hearts Church Annual Fish Fry coming Friday

CARDINGTON — Sacred Hearts Church will host its fifth annual fish fry this year on March 25 and will offer both dining hall service and drive through options. This year all proceeds will go to benefit the Cardington Community Food Pantry.

“Our first goal this year is to raise funds in support of the good folks at the Cardington Community Food Pantry who do such a great job providing for the needy,” said event Chairman Allen Wagner. “And while we work to raise as much as we can for the charity, we still offer our patrons a nice serving of fried fish, cheesy potatoes, cole slaw, roll, bottled water and a dessert, all for $10.”

Once again tickets will be pre-sold online at https://shc.ticketspice.com/sacred-hearts-2022-fish-fry .

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/03/web1_22FishFry-website-1-768×908.jpg